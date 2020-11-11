There is probably no one more loved than UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his hometown of Dagestan.

In a beautiful gesture of love and appreciation towards the undefeated champion and his late father Abdulmanap, some people - possibly fans of the fighter - took BossLogic's tribute for Khabib and his father and created a mural of the same in Derbent City, Dagestan.

This is incredible. Somebody took the @Bosslogic tribute for Khabib and his father and created a mural in Derbent City, Dagestan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V7FaKf7Isd — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 11, 2020

Here's a close up shot and the original piece. (via @Bosslogic) pic.twitter.com/dB6W3ktABY — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 11, 2020

It is well established that Khabib Nurmagomedov was very close to his father and trainer Abdulmanap. Unfortunately, Abdulmanap passed away earlier this year due to COVID-19 related complications.

His father's demise took a great toll on Khabib Nurmagomedov emotionally. Following his recent win against Justin Gaethje, the undefeated champ announced his retirement, saying that he doesn't want to continue fighting without his father.

Khabib Nurmagomedov previously said that Abdulmanap trained him throughout his career and was not just a father but also a friend and teacher to him. Ahead of the fight against Gaethje, Khabib acknowledged that it would be emotionally challenging for him to step inside the Octagon without the presence of Abdulmanap in his corner.

Therefore, the win against Gaethje probably meant a lot more to Nurmagomedov than his other conquests inside the Octagon. Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's emotional win over Gaethje, BossLogic paid tribute to the champ and his dad. And now, fans from Khabib's hometown have taken the image and made a beautiful mural out of it.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager hints at potential return

Khabib Nurmagomedov himself stated that he doesn't wish to fight anymore. But UFC president Dana White remains adamant about the fact that he believes The Eagle will return for at least one more dance inside the cage.

White said that he had a chat with Khabib Nurmagomedov and felt like he will return for another fight.

30-0 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 10, 2020

Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz teased a potential return of the champion recently by posting a cryptic tweet saying "30-0". Abdelaziz is known to be close to Nurmagomedov. Him claiming that the champ will to try and finish as 30-0 adds more credence to the possibility of Khabib potentially returning to the Octagon.