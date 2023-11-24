"UFC take notes" - Rizin's unique New Year's Eve event poster impresses fans

Fans shared their appreciation for Rizin after the Japanese MMA promotion released a unique poster for their annual New Year's Eve event.

The unique poster that was released featured a collage of photos that were taken after the fighters competed in previous bouts. The fighters are seen smiling and showcasing the damage they sustained in their respective bouts, which was quite a unique way that demonstrated the outside-the-box thinking that went into selling their upcoming event to fans.

Photo of unique New Year's Eve event poster [Photo credit: @rizin_PR - X]

Fans reacted to the poster by noting the difference between Rizin and the UFC as it pertains to their event posters. They mentioned that the Japanese promotion is far more creative and appears to put more effort, while the MMA leader releases a basic poster for all their events.

They wrote:

"This is actually really cool & unique. UFC take notes." [nolimitnolimits - Reddit]

"Bro UFC posters are so sh*t...Rizin probably pays their designer pennies in comparison and he always delivers." [Josro0770 - Reddit]

"Reminds me of some of the pride posters. Really like this one." [dcthompson89 - Reddit]

"It’s a New Year’s Eve MMA event in Japan. The intended audience knows what it is for." [Pretend_Spray_11 - Reddit]

"I like the contrast between the fighters smiling and the obvious fact that each of these guys had fought someone just before their picture was taken. exposes a somewhat hidden truth about fighting -- it's not just violent, but fun!!" [ultracist - Reddit]

"Did the two ones not smiling/looking happy just not get the memo?" [P0ster_Nutbag - Reddit]

Reactions to New Year's Eve poster

It will be interesting to see whether the promotion continues to create alternative posters featuring a collage of post-fight photos or if it will remain a one-off creation for their New Year's Eve event.

Inaugural flyweight champion to be crowned at Rizin 45

Rizin 45 will see the promotion crown an inaugural flyweight champion, as former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi takes on Makoto Shinryu.

The bout is a rematch of their encounter this past July, which ended in a no-contest after Shinryu was unable to continue following an accidental eye-poke from Horiguchi. It was contested for the inaugural Bellator flyweight championship, but with the PFL acquiring the promotion, they will now run it back for the inaugural flyweight championship under the Japanese promotion's banner instead.

Tweet regarding flyweight title fight