UFC targets epic welterweight clash between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady for September event

Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady are on a collision course against one another for the Fall. MagicM _MMABets first reported this contest at 170 pounds which MMA Junkie later confirmed.

This welterweight matchup is being lined up for a headlining clash on September 7 at a largely still-to-be-determined UFC event. The location has not been locked in for this fight night and the only other reported bout for the card so far is a featherweight fight between Calvin Kattar and Kyle Nelson.

Burns is entering this looming bout at number six in the UFC welterweight rankings. Conversely, Brady is the promotion's number eight contender at 170 pounds at this juncture.

Check out the announcement of Gilbert Burns versus Sean Brady below:

Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady's UFC resumes

Gilbert Burns will celebrate his 10-year anniversary in the UFC next month as he made his octagon debut on July 26, 2014. He bested Andreas Stahl by way of a unanimous decision in his first UFC outing and has gone on to do some great things in the promotion.

The 37-year-old won his next couple fights thereafter via armbar but lost his fourth UFC fight to Rashid Magomedov on points in November 2015.

Burns then alternated wins and losses for his next few fighting names like Dan Hooker through that stretch, with the earlier portion of his UFC run being as a lightweight. The native of Brazil then moved up to welterweight in August 2019 and put together a four fight winning streak in this newer division.

Burns defeated Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia, and Tyron Woodley to punch his ticket to a welterweight title shot. Though he failed to capture the gold from then-champion Kamaru Usman, he has since gone on to earn wins over fighters like Jorge Masvidal, Neil Magny, and Stephen Thompson.

Gilbert Burns looks to rebound from back-to-back defeats over Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Brady debuted in the UFC in October 2019 by besting Court McGee via unanimous decision. The former CFFC welterweght champion put together a five fight win streak and grew to 15-0 overall as a pro MMA fighter.

Sean Brady then suffered his first MMA loss to the aforementioned Belal Muhammad via TKO at UFC 280. He then bounced back with a win over Kelvin Gastelum last December by way of a kimura in the third round at UFC Austin.