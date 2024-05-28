Jorge Masvidal blasts Conor McGregor for allegedly waiting out USADA to make UFC comeback: "This moth***ucker was clearly on some sh*t"

Jorge Masvidal has fired off some PED accusations towards Conor McGregor ahead of the latter's return to the octagon.

Masvidal made these performance-enhancing drugs inferences while doing an interview conducted by reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and his YouTube channel @SugaSeanUFC.

Co-host of the show Tim Welch asked the former BMF champion for his thoughts on the looming UFC 303 fight between McGregor and Michael Chandler.

When responding to the question regarding a prediction on the victor of the welterweight headliner, Masvidal said:

"S***, I mean they both look for ways to quit. So who's gonna quit first right? I don't know who's going to quit first in that one. But I think; I don't know, man. How much juice is Conor on too, right? F****** that's another question too because that moth***ucker had to wait until USADA left to come back in this b**** and compete with all of us."

Trending

"While all of us been training, getting tested, this moth***ucker was clearly on some s*** as we can see see by these f****** movies. So I don't know, man. I think I'm gonna lean towards Conor but it's not really like set in stone, you know. Half them Twitters, you know, he's out of his mind, you know. Cocaine is a hell of a drug and s***."

Check out Masvidal's USADA-related comments toward McGregor below

Expand Tweet

When Jorge Masvidal was on the receiving end of USADA ducking accusations

The 39-year-old may have levied some harsh words towards 'The Notorious' about drug testing but Jorge Masvidal has also been on the other end of similar finger-pointing.

Masvidal's arch-rival Colby Covington stated that his former opponent faked his retirement from the UFC so that Masvidal can do steroids before an eventual UFC return per an interview with Inside Fighting.

Covington made claims that he officially retired Masvidal after 'Chaos' said he took his former friend's confidence and then lobbed those PED insinuations toward the former multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger. This was stated despite Masvidal being tested multiple times in 2023 including after his retirement bout vs. Gilbert Burns reportedly.

The Florida native last competed in the UFC in what was a losing effort on points to the aforementioned Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in Miami.

'Gamebred' returns to combat sports in a rematch with Nate Diaz albeit in a different combat sport. The two participants in the UFC's inaugural BMF title fight will step into a boxing ring to do battle on July 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback