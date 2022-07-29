UFC Tonight: UFC 277 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

UFC Tonight: UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 is set to go down this Saturday, July 30 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The pay-per-view packs a deep lineup of fights topped by a highly anticipated women's bantamweight title rematch between defending champion Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' will seek to go 2-0 against the former champ-champ after dethroning the Brazilian of her bantamweight title with an upset win in December.

A flyweight interim title showdown will take co-main event honors as former champion and No.1-ranked Brandon Moreno goes up against No.2-ranked Kai Kara-France. This will be the second time the duo will meet inside the octagon in less than three years. The pair first collided at UFC 245 in late 2019 where 'The Assassin Baby' outpointed 'Don't Blink'.

In another intriguing matchup, Derrick Lewis will lock horns with Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight showdown.

The potential main card opener will see No.4-ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev take on No.5-ranked UFC veteran Anthony Smith in a potential No.1 contender's bout.

UFC 277 - Timings

The following are the UFC Tonight: UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The early prelims for UFC Tonight will kick off at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, July 30. The main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims for UFC Tonight will get underway at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, July 30. The prelims will follow at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, July 31, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 8:00 AM AEST on Sunday, July 31 followed by the prelims at 10:00 AM AEST. The main card will get underway at 12:00 PM AEST on Sunday.

UFC Tonight: UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Tonight: UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and main card for UFC Tonight will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for UFC Tonight will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, UFC 277 main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia on Mainevent, Kayo for AU$54.95.

Watch UFC Tonight: UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 fight preview below:

UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC Tonight fight card this weekend:

Main card

Juliana Pena vs. Amanda Nunes (women's bantamweight championship)

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France (flyweight)

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez (flyweight)

Magomed Ankalev vs. Anthony Smith (light heavyweight)

Preliminary card

Alex Monoro vs. Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Justin Tafa vs. Don'Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Diego Ferreira vs. Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC Tonight: UFC 277 below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far