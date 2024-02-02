UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is returning to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the next fight card, dubbed UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov (also known as UFC Vegas 85 and UFC Fight Night 235).

The Fight Night event will take place this Saturday, with a series of exciting matchups lined up.

The main event of UFC Vegas 85 will be a middleweight showdown between the No.8-ranked Roman Dolidze and the No.11-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

Dolidze will enter this fight looking to get back on track after a unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori snapped his four-fight win streak.

Nassourdine Imavov, meanwhile, had his latest fight against Chris Curtis ruled a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads. Prior to his fight with Curtis, the Frenchman dropped a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night will see the No.13-ranked Renato Moicano and the No.15-ranked Drew Dober collide.

Also on the UFC Vegas 85 card, Randy Brown will square off against Muslim Salikhov in a welterweight showdown.

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, February 3, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 9:00 PM GMT on Saturday, February 3. The main card will follow at 12:00 AM GMT (midnight) on Sunday, February 4.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 5:00 AM AWST/ 6:30 AM ACST/ 7:00 AM AEST on Sunday, February 4, followed by the main card at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 PM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports using the Discovery+ app or via web player. Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcasting rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for $25. The basic plan costs AUD30 with two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month with three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 85 below:

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober (lightweight)

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Viviane Araújo vs. Natalia Silva (women's flyweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov (middleweight)

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke (welterweight)

Preliminary card

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbiţa (women's strawweight)

Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez (welterweight)

Jeongyeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko (women's flyweight)

Landon Quinones vs. Marquel Mederos (lightweight)

Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)