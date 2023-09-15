UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is headed to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 (also known as Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2).

The Fight Night event is set to take place on Mexican Independence Day this Saturday with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

In the main event of the UFC Fight Night, reigning women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will meet former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch from their original bout at UFC 285 in March.

The fight takes place just over six months removed from Grasso pulling off a massive upset by beating Shevchenko with a fourth-round face crank submission.

In the night's co-main event, Kevin Holland will square off against Jack Della Maddalena in a welterweight showdown. 'Trailblazer' will be seeking his third straight finish when he meets the Australian, who is unbeaten in his last 15 bouts.

Also on the card, 18-year-old prospect Raul Rosas Jr. will look to bounce back from his lone career defeat when he meets Terrence Mitchell in a bantamweight contest.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, September 16, and the main card from 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 11:00 PM GMT on Saturday, September 16. The main card will follow at 2:00 AM GMT on Sunday, September 17.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 7:00 AM AWST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AEST on Sunday, September 17, followed by the main card at 10:00 AM AWST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 12:00 PM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Alexa Grasso (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (women's flyweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell (bantamweight)

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed (women's strawweight)

Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd (middleweight)

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda (flyweight)

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (women's flyweight)

Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell (lightweight)

Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann (women's strawweight)