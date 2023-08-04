UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

After a successful pay-per-view card last weekend, the UFC is headed to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font (also known as UFC on ESPN 50).

The Fight Night event is set to take place this Saturday with a series of exciting matchups featuring top contenders and rising prospects across different weight classes.

In the main event of the UFC Fight Night, No.4-ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen will take on No.7-ranked Rob Font in a 140-pound catchweight contest.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a women's strawweight showdown between No.5-ranked contender Jessica Andrade and No.10-ranked Tatiana Suarez.

The card will also feature a light heavyweight clash between Dustin Jacoby and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full card and start time for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, August 5, and the main card from 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, August 5. The main card will follow at 1:00 AM GMT on Sunday, August 6.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 6:00 AM AWST/ 7:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AEST on Sunday, August 6, followed by the main card at 9:00 AM AWST/ 10:30 AM ACST/ 11:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the Fight Night card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (140lbs catchweight)

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez (women's strawweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight)

Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker (featherweight)

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur (light heavyweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ľudovít Klein (lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris (welterweight)

Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja (featherweight)

Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley (flyweight)

Ode' Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev (flyweight)