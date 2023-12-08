UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is headed back to its Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its next fight card dubbed UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez (also known as UFC Vegas 83 and UFC Fight Night 233).

The Fight Night event will take place this Saturday, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for MMA fans.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 83, No.7-ranked bantamweight contender Yadong Song will take on the No.15-seeded Chris Gutierrez.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night will see the No.8-ranked light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith square off against the No.11-ranked Khalil Rountree.

Rountree was originally scheduled to face Azamat Murzakanov on last weekend's Fight Night card in Austin, Texas. However, he was pulled from the card after his opponent was forced out of the bout.

Also on the UFC Vegas 83 card, Nasrat Haqparast will meet Jamie Mullarkey in a battle of lightweights.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, December 9, and the main card from 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 12:00 AM GMT (midnight) on Sunday, December 10. The main card will follow at 3:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AEST on Sunday, December 10, followed by the main card at 11:00 AM AWST/ 12:30 PM ACST/ 1:00 PM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports using the discovery+ app or via web player. Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless cancelled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcasting rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for $25. The basic plan costs AUD30 with two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month with three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree (light heavyweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Tim Elliott vs. Sumudaerji (bantamweight)

Jun Yong Park vs. Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset (welterweight)

Hyunsung Park vs. Shannon Ross (flyweight)

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa (lightweight)

Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger (women's bantamweight)

Daniel Marcos vs. Aori Qileng (catchweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

Rayanne Amanda vs. Talita Alencar (women's strawweight)