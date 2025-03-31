UFC and Turki Alalshikh partners with 'Man of Steel' director Zack Snyder for new film 'Brawler'

Turki Alalshikh recently announced that he is partnering up with 'Man of Steel' director Zack Snyder for an upcoming UFC-based film called 'Brawler'.

Alalshikh is the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia and owner of the Ring Magazine. He uploaded a post on X in which he announced his latest collaboration for the upcoming film.

Alalshikh further revealed that the upcoming film will depict "the struggle, sacrifice and the road to UFC glory." While praising Snyder, his caption on the post was read as:

"I've been a fan of Zack's work for years, his unique style - from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling- coupled with his humanized potrayal of deeply flawed characters is singular, I couldn't think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen."

Check out Turki Alalshikh's post below:

Turki Alalshikh partners with UFC President Dana White to create new boxing promotion

Turki Alalshikh recently announced a partnership with UFC President Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan to form a new boxing promotion.

The idea behind this new promotion is to implement a system in which boxers would only compete for a singular undisputed title in each weight class. This means that there would no longer be multiple world title holders within the same weight class. This initiative could prove to be revolutionizing for the sport as it would be getting rid of the traditional system which has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism over the years.

Alalshikh uploaded a post on X in which he announced his collaboration for the new boxing promotion, stating:

"Today marks a new chapter in boxing history. I'm thrilled to announce this great partnership with those I consider the best for the sport. Together, we will elevate it to new heights."

Alalshikh added:

"This landmark partnership between industry powerhouses sets the stage for an unparalleled experience for boxers and fans. Together, we are developing the next generation of talent and delivering world-class events at a time when the sport is primed for further disruption."

Check out Turki Alalshikh's post below:

