Bobby Green has been on an absolutely terrific run in the UFC, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. And at tonight's UFC Vegas 10 event, Green kept up with his impressive run, as he secured yet another win, this time over Alan Patrick.

Make that 3️⃣ in a row



Bobby Green gets the decision win over Alan Patrick.#UFCVegas10 #UFC #BobbyGreen pic.twitter.com/oTV1e7IJHU — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) September 13, 2020

Bobby Green secures his third UFC win in a row

So far in 2020, Bobby Green has competed on three occasions, and on all three occasions, King has walked out of the Octagon with a win. After announcing his retirement from Octagon competition in late 2018, Bobby Green made his return the following year but lost to Francisco Trinaldo, via unanimous decision.

However, the year 2020 has been completely different for Green and as Derek Brunson mentioned it during tonight's UFC Vegas 10, the lightweight veteran is definitely having a huge resurgence this late in his career. Green started his winning run with a victory over the veteran Clay Guida back in June. And after a win over Lando Vannata in August, Bobby Green was on course to his third straight win at UFC Vegas 10.

“Broke my heart, bro."@BobbyKGreen walks off his interview after learning of the passing of Navid Afkari. pic.twitter.com/3f0ZrYUJFo — UFC (@ufc) September 13, 2020

Throughout the fight, Bobby Green showcased his incredible defensive skills, as he kept on playing down Alan Patrick's wrestling skills, every time the latter tried to implement them. The veteran Green was solid both on the ground and beautifully dodged the strikes applied towards him. The fight ended in favour of Bobby Green, who scored 30-27 on all scorecards and has compiled an impressive win streak this year.

Post-fight, Green was interviewed by Michael Bisping and despite the win, the lightweight fighter wasn't impressed with his own performance, as he claimed that it "felt off" and added that he could've done way better. Bobby Green further didn't speak on his performance, as he got emotional after learning about the death of Iranian wrestling champion, Navid Akfari.