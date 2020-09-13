Round 1: Mike Rodriguez started on the front-foot and landed an unchecked leg kick. UFC and MMA veteran Ed Herman hit a counter left. They went for the clinch where Ed Herman ended up eating a knee to the body and half-way through the first round, Ed Herman pressed Mike Rodriguez up against the fence.

Mike Rodriguez got a solid knee and Ed Herman went fleeing back, seemingly hurt badly. Somehow, Ed Herman withstood the pressure and ended up pressing Rodriguez against the fence before breaking it up.

Round 2: Ed Herman went swinging for the fences but Mike Rodriguez was smart to evade it before going for the clinch. Herman turned it around and managed to get Mike Rodriguez down with some solid wrist control. Mike Rodriguez managed to get up and went for body shows. Rodriguez hit an inadvertent low blow and the action was stopped. Mike Rodriguez seemed surprised and the replay showed that it was not a low blow. It was a shot to the mid-section and the referee didn't call it correctly.

After utilizing the full five minutes, Ed Herman started facing the pressure and was nearly finished before the buzzer saved him.

Round 3: Ed Herman went for the takedown. Mike Rodriguez started using heavy elbows to the head and the referee was ready to stop the fight if Herman wasn't responding. Herman fell down but he went for the kimura attempt and in a bizarre sequence of events, flipped over and locked it in before Mike Rodriguez tapped.

Despite the second round "nut shot" controversy and a potential stoppage for Mike Rodriguez, veteran Ed Herman digs deep in the third round and gets the win via the Kimura. #UFCVegas10 #UFC pic.twitter.com/qvbWOzJC0F — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) September 13, 2020

Ed Herman def. Mike Rodriguez via submission (Rd. 3)

Ed Herman's justification

After the fight, Ed Herman said that he didn't know where he got hit. It was a bit bizarre and there's no doubt that it will go down as a very controversial victory for Ed Herman. Was Ed Herman telling the truth?