The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada once again played host to a high-octane fight card. Tonight's UFC Vegas 10 event featured twelve fights, headlined by a women's strawweight clash between former Invicta Atomweight champion Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill.

Michelle Waterson headed into the fight, looking to bounce back strongly from back-to-back decision losses against Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk respectively. The last time "Karate Hottie" won inside the Octagon was back in March 2019 against Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

On the other hand, Angela Hill entered tonight’s fight on the back of a controversial split decision loss to Claudia Gadelha, which ended Hill's impressive three-fight win streak.

Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill engaged in a brutal five-round war in the main event of UFC Vegas 10. The fight was too close to call at the end of five rounds but Michelle Waterson managed to edge out "Overkill" by a hard-fought split decision win in the main event.

In a back-and-forth thriller, Waterson and Hill displayed great skill and even greater heart, managing to bring out the best out of each other. While the fight was in fact so close that the decision could have gone either way, the judges gave the nod to Waterson with scores reading 49-46 and 48-47. The third official thought Hill had won the fight with a 48-47 score. The pair was also awarded "Fight of the Night" bonuses.

Given below is the complete list of UFC Vegas 10 Results:

UFC Vegas 10 Main Card

Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill – Waterson def. Hill by split decision (48-47, 49-46, 47-48)

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy – Azaitar def. Worthy via TKO at 1:33 of Round 1

Andrea Lee vs. Roxanne Modafferi – Modafferi def. Lee by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez – Herman def. Rodriguez via submission (kimura) at 4:01 of Round 3

Alan Patrick vs. Bobby Green — Green def. Patrick by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Kyle Nelson vs. Billy Quarantillo — Quarantillo def. Nelson via KO (punches) at 0:07 of Round 3

UFC Vegas 10 Prelims

Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks — Eubanks def. Avila by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Kevin Croom — Croom def. Roberts via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:31 of Round 1

Roque Martinez vs. Alexander Romanov — Romanov def. Martinez via submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:22 of Round 2

Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner — Turner def. Weaver via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 of Round 2

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy — Barberena def. Ivy by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Justine Kish vs. Sabina Mazo— Mazo def. Kish via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:57 of Round 3