UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues: Live round-by-round updates 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Feb 15, 2025 15:30 GMT
Jared Cannonier (left) will take on Gregory Rodrigues (right) in the main event of UFC Vegas 102. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram and Getty Images]
Jared Cannonier (left) will take on Gregory Rodrigues (right) in the main event of UFC Vegas 102. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram and Getty Images]

A middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues will go down later tonight (Feb. 15) in the main event of UFC Vegas 102, in Las Vegas.

While Cannonier (17-8) has fought in multiple divisions in his career, 'Tha Killa Gorilla' has found a home at middleweight, where he is a former UFC title challenger.

He holds wins against Sean Strickland, Marvin Vettori, and Derek Brunson among others, and currently holds the No.7 spot on the middleweight ladder. However, the 40-year-old is currently on a two-fight skid and might need a win this weekend to keep his title dreams alive.

Rodrigues (16-5), on the other hand, has been on a tear. The Brazilian is 4-1 in his last five and is on a three-fight win streak. A victory this weekend will see 'RoboCop' enter the divisional rankings.

The matchmakers have the Rodrigues as the -245 favorite for the matchup, with 'The Killa Gorilla' as the +200 underdog. The main card of UFC Vegas 102 starts around 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the event.

Check out the final face-off below:

UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Round 1

