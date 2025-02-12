UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC Vegas 102 card is scheduled to be headlined by a five-round middleweight showdown between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues. The card also features a number of other exciting matchups.

Cannonier, who's a former UFC middleweight title challenger, is currently on a two-fight losing streak. 'The Killa Gorilla' has vowed to make a triumphant return from his recent setbacks, eyeing a victory over Rodrigues in their upcoming main event matchup.

Jared Cannonier's most recent fight in August 2024, witnessed him suffer a unanimous decision defeat against Caio Borralho, who many view as a major threat to any fighter at 185 pounds. Some believe that Cannonier, even at the age of 40, is still an elite fighter and is unlikely to lose to anyone who isn't in the upper echelon of the middleweight rankings.

On the other hand, Gregory Rodrigues has been making waves in the division and rising to the top as of late. 'Robocop' is on a three-fight win streak. The 32-year-old's latest octagon appearance saw him defeat Christian Leroy Duncan via unanimous decision in July 2024.

Elsewhere, featherweights Calvin Kattar and Youssef Zalal are expected to serve as the co-headliners of the UFC Vegas 102. Also, per the UFC's official website, visa issues forced Kaue Fernandes out of his scheduled fight against Jared Gordon. Instead, Gordon will remain on the card and face promotional debutant Mashrabjon Ruzibaev.

What time is Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues?

For fans in the United States of America, the UFC Vegas 102 event starts with the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. The main card starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the prelims commence at 10 pm BST on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. The main card commences at 1 am BST on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

The start times for the prelims and main card are as follows:

Country Prelims Main card U.S.A. 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT (Feb. 15) 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT (Feb. 15) U.K. 10 pm BST (Feb. 15) 1 am BST (Feb. 16) U.A.E. 1 am GST (Feb. 16) 4 am GST (Feb. 16) India 2:30 am IST (Feb. 16) 5:30 am IST (Feb. 16) Brazil 6 pm BRT (Feb. 15) 9 pm BRT (Feb. 15) Australia 7 am AEST (Feb. 16) 10 am AEST (Feb. 16)

How to watch Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues?

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the event, headlined by Cannonier vs. Rodrigues, live on ESPN+. That includes both the prelims and the main card portions of the event. Meanwhile, fans in the U.K. can watch the event live on TNT Sports. Fans in India can watch the event live on the Sony Sports Network or the Sony Liv platform.

UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues venue

The Cannonier-Rodrigues-starring event is booked to transpire at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

UFC Vegas 102 full fight card

The fight cards are subject to change. According to the UFC's latest listings, the UFC Vegas 102 fight card is as follows:

Main card

Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal (featherweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka (middleweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov (lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski (middleweight)

Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza (women's strawweight)

Jared Gordon vs. Mashrabjon Ruzibaev (lightweight)

Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith (bantamweight)

Valter Walker vs. Don'Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (women's bantamweight)

