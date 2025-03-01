  • home icon
UFC Vegas 103: Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez: Live round-by-round updates

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Mar 01, 2025 15:30 GMT
Cody Brundage (left) will take on Julian Marquez (right) in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 103. [Images courtesy Getty Images]
Cody Brundage (left) will take on Julian Marquez (right) in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 103. [Images courtesy Getty Images]

A middleweight bout between Cody Brundage and Julian Marquez will serve as the co-main event for UFC Vegas 103 later this evening (March 1) at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Brundage (10-6 and 1 No-contest) sports a fan-friendly style with 5 of his wins coming via knockouts. However, the 30-year-old is in a dicey spot in his MMA career. He is 2-2 and 1 NC in his last five fights, with his last win coming in 2023.

A win this weekend would be important for the Michigan native to justify his place on the roster.

In the other half of the event, Marquez also boasts heavy hands as evidenced by his six knockout wins. However, similar to his opponent, he too is in a rough spot in his career.

Currently on a three-fight skid, 'The Cuban Missile Crisis' is in desperate need of a win this time around.

The UFC's official website has listed the odds at -110 even. The main card of UFC Vegas 103 will kick off at 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the official weigh-ins for the event below:

youtube-cover
UFC Vegas 103: Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez

Round 1

