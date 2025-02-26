UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC Vegas 103 event is set to be headlined by Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev. Additionally, the card also boasts several other exciting matchups, involving fighters like Cody Brundage, Julian Marquez, Andrea Lee, and more staples of the world's premier MMA organization.

Ad

Originally, the Angola-born Portuguese fighter, Kape, was booked to take on former UFC flyweight championship challenger Brandon Royval in the event's headlining match. However, after Royval withdrew from the fight owing to concussion-related health issues, the UFC scheduled Kape to fight Kazakhstan's Almabayev instead.

Ad

Trending

Kape's most recent fight saw him defeat Bruno Silva via TKO in December 2024. Prior to that, he'd suffered a unanimous decision defeat in a controversial fight against Muhammad Mokaev in July 2024. 'Starboy's' UFC run has been filled with ups and downs thus far, but many foresee his fearsome KO power presenting a potent threat to anyone in his division.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

On the other hand, Almabayev's pair of MMA defeats came early in his MMA career. 'Zulfikar' is currently on a 17-fight win streak and has racked up four wins in as many UFC appearances thus far. Considering the variables at play, the clash between Kape and Almabayev is viewed as pivotal for both fighters in their respective quests for an eventual shot at the UFC flyweight championship.

Ad

Ad

What time is Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev?

For viewers in the United States of America, the UFC Vegas 103 event starts with its prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The main card would start at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the prelims start at 10 pm BST on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The main card starts at 1 am BST on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Ad

Check out the timings for the Kape vs. Almabayev event's prelims and its main card below:

Country Prelims Main card U.S.A. 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT (March 1) 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT (March 1) U.K. 10 pm BST (March 1) 1 am BST (March 2) U.A.E. 1 am GST (March 2) 4 am GST (March 2) India 2:30 am IST (March 2) 5:30 am IST (March 2) Brazil 6 pm BRT (March 1) 9 pm BRT (March 1) Australia 7 am AEST (March 2) 10 am AEST (March 2)

Ad

How to watch Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev?

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the UFC Vegas 103 event live on ESPN+. Meanwhile, fans in the U.K. can watch the fights live on TNT Sports. Viewers in India can watch the fights live on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony Liv platform.

UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev venue

The much-awaited flyweight showdown between Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev is booked to transpire at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

Ad

UFC Vegas 103 full fight card

The fight cards are subject to change. According to the UFC's latest listings, the fight card for UFC Vegas 103 is as follows:

Main card

Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev (flyweight)

Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez (middleweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis (featherweight)

Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson (welterweight)

Preliminary card

Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto (heavyweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castaneda (bantamweight)

Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Andrea Lee vs. J.J. Aldrich (women's flyweight)

Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov (flyweight)

Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina (women's flyweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.