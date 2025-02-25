We asked AI to predict the winner of Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev at UFC Vegas 103 (And it gave a surprising reply)

The UFC Vegas 103 headlining match, Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev, is being viewed as a pivotal fight for both UFC flyweight title aspirants. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Kape vs. Almabayev winner, and it put forth a surprising response.

The AI detailed the fight's key factors, listing both fighters' respective profiles. It explained that Kape boasts vigorous movement and explosiveness in his striking, is a high-ranking flyweight, and has considerable KO power. Though he's supposedly been inconsistent, he's a force to be reckoned with when on point.

Meanwhile, Almabayev is an incredibly skillful grappler who possesses a robust submission and wrestling arsenal. An allusion was made to the 17-fight MMA win streak that 'Zulfikar' is currently on. Also, his high ranking in the division and technical proficiency were hailed.

Additionally, the prediction entailed a few nuances of the stylistic clash in the UFC Vegas 103 headliner. It deemed Kape vs. Almabayev as a traditional striker vs. grappler fight. As such, Kape would presumably aim to keep proceedings on the feet and use the edge he has in the striking department, whereas Almabayev would attempt to get close, score takedowns, and utilize his ground/mat skills.

The prediction indicated that the upcoming UFC flyweight clash would be an extremely evenly matched and captivating fight. Kape's striking skills are a monumental danger, as he could end a fight with a single strike. That said, Almabayev has extraordinary grappling skills, and it's highly likely that he could control the matchup if he's able to take things to the mat.

Kape's experience in the UFC (he's had eight fights in the UFC) notwithstanding, the AI appeared to surprisingly favor his Kazakh foe, who has just four octagon appearances to his name thus far. It emphasized that due to Asu Almabayev's mighty grappling arsenal and his deftness at controlling a given fight, it's likely that Almabayev would emerge victorious by way of decision or via submission.

'Zulfikar's' ability to execute his grappling would be the difference-maker. Almabayev would potentially work toward ensuring that he takes Kape to the ground and nullifies the Angola-born Portuguese combatant's fearsome striking.

UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev was booked after a major title eliminator fell apart

Initially, striking savant and feared knockout artist Manel Kape was scheduled to fight former UFC flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 103. Nevertheless, Royval withdrew from the matchup earlier this month, subsequently pointing out that he'd been dealing with concussion-related issues that coerced him into pulling out due to health and safety reasons.

The UFC soon booked Kape and Kazakhstan's Asu Almabayev for UFC Vegas 103. Kape is 1-1 in his past two octagon outings. He's extensively competed in the UFC and is regarded as a tough matchup for anyone at 125 pounds. On the other hand, Almabayev is 4-0 in the UFC.

Presently, Kape (20-7 MMA) is booked to fight Almabayev (21-2 MMA) in a five-round flyweight bout. Their much-awaited showdown would headline UFC Vegas 103, which will transpire at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on March 1, 2025.

