UFC Vegas 103: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics: Full video highlights

Nasrat Haqparast and Esteban Ribovics delivered a thrilling three-round battle at UFC Vegas 103, with Haqparast emerging victorious via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). The lightweight contest featured relentless striking exchanges, with both fighters showcasing their toughness and skill.

Ad

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Haqparast entered the bout on a four-fight winning streak, while Ribovics carried momentum from three consecutive victories. The fight opened at a furious pace, with Ribovics landing early kicks and Haqparast responding with sharp counterpunches. The Moroccan-based fighter’s body kicks proved highly effective, visibly hurting Ribovics throughout the round.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the second round, Haqparast's precision striking began to take over, landing clean left hands and damaging Ribovics’ face. However, Ribovics remained aggressive, responding with flurries and a well-placed knee that briefly staggered his opponent. The Argentinian fighter’s volume and durability kept him competitive heading into the final round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The third round turned into a wild exchange of heavy blows, with both fighters absorbing and delivering punishing shots. Ribovics opened a deep cut on Haqparast’s cheek with a knee, forcing him to mix in a takedown attempt. In the closing moments, Ribovics showboated after wobbling Haqparast with a head kick, but it wasn’t enough to sway the judges.

Check out Ribovics' well-timed knee below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the win, Haqparast extends his streak to five, positioning himself for a ranked opponent in his next outing. Ribovics, despite the loss, solidifies his reputation as one of the division’s most exciting prospects.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.