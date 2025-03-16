UFC Vegas 104 bonuses and aftermath: Four fighters earn $50K, Israel Adesanya gets called out by surging middleweight contender, and more

UFC Vegas 104, which took place on March 15, went largely unnoticed as it followed the highly anticipated UFC 313 pay-per-view event. However, despite the absence of big-name fighters, the Fight Night event delivered highlight-reel finishes, impressive performances, and closely contested fights.

Four fighters - Andre Lima, Priscila Cachoeira, Carli Judice, and Carlos Vera - won $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their efforts.

Expand Tweet

Carli Judice and Priscila Cachoeira won their fights against Yuneisy Duben and Josiane Nunes, respectively, with both picking up first-round finishes. MMA journalist Jed I. Goodman noted that the last time two women’s fights ended in first-round knockouts on the same card was back in November 2022.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Andre Lima and Carlos Vera defeated Daniel Barez and Josias Musasa, respectively, by submission.

While the bonus winner's performances were impressive, they were certainly not the only highlights of the event. Out of the 13 fights on the card, nine ended in finishes (5 T/KO, 4 SUB), taking the finish rate to an intriguing 70%.

Expand Tweet

Brendson Ribeiro and Da'Mon Blackshear both won their fights against Diyar Nurgozhay and Cody Gibson, respectively, via submissions. During the UFC Vegas 104 broadcast, the commentary team noted that this marked the first time since UFC 123 that two fights on the same card ended with the Kimura submission.

At UFC 123 in November 2010, George Sotiropoulos and Phil Davis also achieved victories over Joe Lauzon and Tim Boetsch, using the same submission hold.

UFC Vegas 104 marks another milestone in the UFC's more than three-decade-long journey in the MMA realm. The night of fights marks the promotion's 725th event.

Expand Tweet

Dana White's Contender Series has served as the launchpad for many of UFC's top-ranked fighters and former champions, such as Sean O'Malley and Jamahal Hill. However, UFC Vegas 104 did not yield the expected results for the DWCS veterans, who went 2-4 on the card.

Expand Tweet

Headlining fighter Roman Dolidze emerged as the biggest winner in terms of a ranking upgrade following his victory at UFC Vegas 104. Entering the main event showdown against No.8-ranked Marvin Vettori, Dolidze was ranked No.12 in the middleweight division.

With a unanimous decision victory (49-46 X 3), Dolidze is likely to break into the top 10 ranked middleweights.

During his post-fight interview, the Georgian fighter took the opportunity to advance his pursuit of a middleweight title shot. He called out former champions Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, stating:

"I deserve a top five fight, hundred percent! And, there are two realistic fights for me - It's Robert Whittaker or Israel Adesanya. Let's go! Just give me a date. That's all I need. Nothing more! You know I can fight in five days. Just give me a little bit of time to make weight."

Check out Roman Dolidze's comments below (1:27):

