UFC Vegas 105: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy: Live round-by-round updates

A featherweight clash between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy will headline UFC Vegas 105 later this evening (April 5) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Emmett (19-4) has heavy hands. The 40-year-old boasts the most number of knockdowns in the division.

While the California man has churned out mixed results in recent years, his sensational knockout over Bryce Mitchell, in 2023 has made him a superstar, especially following 'Thug Nasty's' controversial opinions on a WW II-era German dictator.

In the lead-up to the event, Emmett has claimed that he has made huge strides in his overall game during his hiatus, which he plans to showcase this weekend.

In the other half of the event, Murphy (15-0-1) is a surging contender at 145 pounds. 'The Iceman' is currently on a seven-fight win streak, most recently earning a unanimous decision over Dan Ige. A win over Emmett will see him enter the top 10 of the division.

Murphy is currently a -310 favorite for the event with Emmett as the +250 underdog. The main card of UFC Vegas 105 will kick off at 9 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the final face-off between the main eventers below:

UFC Vegas 105: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy

Round 1

