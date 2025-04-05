UFC Vegas 105: Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito: Live round-by-round updates

A featherweight bout between Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito will serve as the co-main event for UFC Vegas 105 later this evening (April 5) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Sabatini (19-5) is one of the most prolific grapplers in the division, as evidenced by his 12 submission wins. He was most recently seen in a first-round rear naked choke finish over Jonathan Pearce.
However, the 34-year-old has delivered mixed results in recent years and is 3-2 in his last five.
Brito, (17-4-1) meanwhile, is coming to this weekend off a split-decision loss to William Gomis in his last fight. Nevertheless, 'Tubarao' was on a five-fight win streak before the loss.
The Brazilian is a well-rounded fighter with eight knockouts and seven submission wins to his name.
Per the UFC's official website, Brito is a -225 favorite over Sabatini (+185 underdog) for the match-up. The main card of the event will kick off at 9 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.
Check out the full fighter face-offs for the event below: