UFC Vegas 106 - Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC returns to the Apex in Nevada for UFC Vegas 106: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales on May 17. The 12-fight fight card will be headlined by former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns and No.12-ranked undeafeated star Michael Morales.
Morales is coming off a TKO win over Neil Magny in August last year, topping a five-fight winning streak in the promotion. As for Burns, 'Durinho' will look to turn his career around as he's on a three-fight skid, capped by a unanimous decision loss to Sean Brady last September.
The co-main event will feature Scottish light-heavyweight fan-favorite Paul Craig as he - like Burns - tries to break a three-fight losing streak. Across the octagon from him will be Rodolfo Bellato, who is coming off a majority decision draw against Jimmy Crute last February.
What time is UFC Vegas 106 - Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales?
UFC Vegas 106 will have the fights split down the middle between the preliminary card and the main card, with six fights on each side. Fans are promised all-out action from bell-to-bell.
UFC Vegas 106 will begin with a preliminary bout at 4 p.m. ET (4 a.m GMT+8). The main card is to start at 7 p.m ET (7 a.m GMT+8).
How to watch UFC Vegas 106 - Gilbrt Burns vs. Michael Morales
Both UFC Vegas 106's preliminary and main cards will be available to watch live on UFC Fight Pass. Fans can also watch the full card on ESPN +. The event takes place inside the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 17, 2025, Saturday.
Main Card Fighters
Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales (welterweight)
Paul Craig vs Rodolfo Bellato (light-heavyweight)
Sodiq Yusuff vs Marion Santos (lightweight)
Dustin Stoltzfus vs Nursulton Ruziboev (middleweight)
Julian Erosa vs Melquizael Costa (featherweight)
Gabriel Green vs Matheus Camilo (lightweight)
Preliminary Card Fighters
Jared Gordon vs Thiago Moises (lightweight)
Luana Santos vs Tainara Lisboa (women's bantamweight)
Yadier Del Valle vs Connor Matthews (featherweight)
Elise Reed vs Denise Gomes (women's strawweight)
Park Hyun-Sung vs Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)
Tecia Pennington vs Luana Pinheiro (women's strawweight)