UFC Vegas 106 - Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The UFC Vegas 106 is scheduled to take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, USA, on May 17. The event is set to be headlined by Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales, who clash in a welterweight bout. The main card features other exciting bouts as well, including fighters like Paul Craig, Sodiq Yussuf, and Mairon Santos.

The Brazilian star would be hoping to get back in the win column, after suffering three back-to-back defeats at the hands of Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, and Sean Brady.

On the other hand, Morales comes into this fight with an undefeated professional MMA record of 17-0. He secured a first-round stoppage victory in his previous outing against Neil Magny and will be hoping to climb the welterweight rankings by defeating No.8 ranked Burns.

The co-main event features fan-favorite Paul Craig, who takes on Rodolfo Bellato. Similar to 'Durinho', Craig will also be hoping to turn his fortune around, after suffering from a three-fight skid. On the flipside, his opponent, Bellato, is coming off a majority decision draw against Jimmy Crute last February.

UFC Vegas 106 main card

The event card is subject to changes. According to the UFC's current listings, the main card for UFC Vegas 106 is as follows:

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales (welterweight)

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig (light heavyweight)

Sodiq Yussuf vs. Mairon Santos (lightweight)

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (middleweight)

Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa (featherweight)

Main card start time

For local fans in the United States, the main card of UFC Vegas 106 will commence at 7 pm E.T. (Eastern Time) and 4 pm P.T. (Pacific Time) on Saturday, May 17. Fight fans in the United Kingdom can tune in at 12 am B.S.T. (British Summer Time) on Sunday, May 18.

Overseas viewers can find their relevant time zones for the main card fights below:

Country Time U.S.A. 7 pm E.T. / 4 pm P.T. (May 17) U.K. 12 am B.S.T. (May 18) U.A.E. 3 am G.S.T. (May 18) India 4:30 am I.S.T. (May 18) Brazil 8:00 pm B.R.T. (May 17) Australia 10 am A.E.D.T. (May 18)

What time does the Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales fight start?

Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales are expected to make their walks for the main event at around 9:40 pm E.T. / 6:40 pm P.T. / 2:40 am B.S.T.

How to watch the UFC Vegas 106 main card?

The main card of UFC Vegas 106 will be available to watch on UFC Fight Pass. Fans in the United States can also view the fights on ESPN+, while fans in U.K. can tune in on TNT Sports.

