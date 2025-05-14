UFC Vegas 106 purses and payouts: How much Gilbert Burns, Michael Morales, Paul Craig, and others are reportedly making

UFC Vegas 106 is scheduled to go down this Saturday, May 17, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fight Night event will be headlined by a pivotal welterweight showdown between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and unbeaten rising star Michael Morales.

The UFC Vegas 106 main card promises an action-packed night featuring several intriguing matchups. In the co-main event, veteran Paul Craig is set to take on Rodolfo Bellato in a light heavyweight contest. Also on the card, Sodiq Yusuff will face Mairon Santos in a lightweight showdown, while middleweights Dustin Stoltzfus and Nursulton Ruziboev are scheduled to collide.

UFC Vegas 106: How much are Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales reportedly going to make?

With UFC Vegas 106 fast approaching, MMA fans are keen to learn how much the fighters on the card are expected to earn. While official payout figures have yet to be released, reasonable estimates can be made based on past earnings, contract history, and previous payout trends.

Gilbert Burns stands out as arguably the biggest name on the lineup, making him the frontrunner for the highest paycheck of the event. According to a report from Marca, ‘Durinho’ earned between $150,000 and $200,000 for his unanimous decision loss to Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 97 last September.

However, given his current three-fight skid, Burns is expected to take a slight dip in earnings, with projected payouts ranging between $120,000 and $180,000 for his appearance this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Michael Morales reportedly took home approximately $54,000 for his first-round knockout victory over Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 96 in August 2024. With his rising stock in the division, the undefeated prospect is now expected to nearly double that figure, with estimated compensation likely to fall between $100,000 and $110,000 for his showdown against Burns.

UFC Vegas 106: How much are Paul Craig and the others reportedly going to make?

According to figures reported by BetMGM, Paul Craig earned approximately $116,000 for his unanimous decision loss to Bo Nickal at UFC 309 in November. Now riding a three-fight losing streak, 'Bearjew' is expected to bring in a comparable purse this weekend, with projected earnings in the range of $110,000 to $115,000.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo Bellato reportedly pocketed $34,500 for his majority draw against Jimmy Crute at UFC 312 this past February. With increased exposure and a higher-profile matchup on deck, 'Trator' is now projected to see a notable bump in pay, with estimated earnings possibly reaching up to the $50,000 mark.

