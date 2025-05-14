UFC Vegas 106 walkout songs: Tracks Gilbert Burns, Michael Morales, Paul Craig, and others have used before

UFC Vegas 106 is set to take place this weekend (Saturday, May 17), at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Topping the Fight Night card is a crucial welterweight clash featuring former title challenger Gilbert Burns taking on undefeated prospect Michael Morales.

Ad

The UFC Vegas 106 card features a lineup of competitive matchups. In the co-headliner, Paul Craig will take on Rodolfo Bellato in a light heavyweight contest. The event also includes a lightweight bout between Sodiq Yusuff and Mairon Santos, along with a middleweight clash between Dustin Stoltzfus and Nursulton Ruziboev.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

UFC Vegas 106: Which songs have Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales walked out to?

Gilbert Burns, who holds a UFC record of 15-8, is navigating one of the most challenging stretches of his career, having dropped five of his last seven outings. The Brazilian veteran last competed at UFC Vegas 97 in September, where he came up short via unanimous decision against Sean Brady.

Ad

'Durinho' has long made his octagon walk synonymous with the lively Portuguese track 'Medley' by Brazilian artist Buchecha. The upbeat anthem has become a trademark of Burns, accompanying him to numerous fights.

Ad

Meanwhile, Morales remains unbeaten in the UFC with a flawless 5-0 record, which includes three knockout victories. The budding welterweight prospect is coming off a dominant first-round stoppage of veteran Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 96 in August 2024.

When it comes to walkout music, Michael Morales typically opts for variety, switching things up from fight to fight. The 25-year-old Ecuadorian made his entrance to 'Jugador Franquicia' by Myke Towers for his bout against Max Griffin in July 2023.

Ad

Ad

For his UFC 277 clash with Adam Fugitt, Michael Morales chose to make his entrance to the globally popular track 'Bangarang' by Skrillex featuring Sirah.

UFC Vegas 106: Which songs have Paul Craig, Rodolfo Bellato, and others walked out to?

Paul Craig, holding a modest UFC record of 9-9-1 with six submission victories, is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Bo Nickal at UFC 309 in November. Currently on a three-fight losing streak, 'Bearjew' will be eager to return to the win column.

Ad

Craig previously made his walkout to the powerful track 'Victory Over the Sun' by Biffy Clyro for his bout against Caio Borralho at UFC 301 in May 2024.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rodolfo Bellato holds a relatively fresh UFC record of 1-0-1 and is coming off a draw against Jimmy Crute at UFC 312 in February. The Brazilian fighter has been known to make his entrance to 'Aonde Nos Chegou' by MC Menor e MC Dede.

Ad

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Vegas 106 fight card:

Sodiq Yusuff: 'Power' by Kanye West

Ad

Jared Gordon: 'By Faith I Will Find It' by Steven Furtick

Ad

Thiago Moises: 'Malandragem (Intro)' by MC Kako

Ad

Luana Santos: 'Fall Out Boy & Alicia Keys' by Christina Grimmie & Mike Tompkins

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.