UFC Vegas 107: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, May 31, for UFC Vegas 107. The card features 11 bouts across nine weight classes and will be headlined by a flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.

Ad

Blanchfield is coming into this fight on the back of a unanimous decision victory over former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. On the flipside, Barber secured a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Cerminara in her last outing and is currently riding a six-fight win streak in the UFC.

The co-main event will feature a lightweight clash between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein. Before that, Billy Ray Goff and Ramiz Brahimaj are set to lock horns in a welterweight bout. The card also features other exciting fighters like Dustin Jacoby, Bruno Lopes, and Billy Ray Goff.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

What time is the Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber fight?

The UFC Vegas 107 fight card features 11 bouts, with five scheduled for the main card and six on the preliminary card.

Expand Tweet

Ad

UFC Vegas 107 will commence with the preliminary bouts at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). The main card kicks off at 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T.

How to watch the Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber fight?

American fans can stream the entire UFC Vegas 107 fight card live on ESPN+. Canadian viewers can tune in to watch the fights on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. Meanwhile, fans residing in the UK can view the fights on TNT Sports.

Ad

Indian fans can broadcast the fights on Sony Ten 2 or stream them live on the SonyLIV platform.

Main card fighters:

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber (women's flyweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Billy Ray Goff vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (welterweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes (light heavyweight)

Zachary Reese vs. Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Preliminary card fighters:

Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento (flyweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Ad

Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson (catchweight)

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Levitt (lightweight)

Marquel Mederos vs. Bolaji Oki (lightweight)

Rayanne Dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean (women's strawweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.