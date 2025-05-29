UFC Vegas 107: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber: UFC record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

UFC Vegas 107 is set to go down this Saturday, May 31, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fight Night event will be headlined by a pivotal showdown in the women’s flyweight division, as top contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber square off in a bout with title implications.

Blanchfield last competed at UFC Edmonton this past November, where she secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Rose Namajunas. On the other hand, Maycee Barber is set to make her return to the Octagon following a year-long hiatus. Her last outing came at UFC 299 in March 2024, where she earned a unanimous decision win over Katlyn Cerminara.

UFC Vegas 107: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber: UFC record comparison

Erin Blanchfield joined the UFC roster in September 2021 and has quickly established herself as a rising force in the flyweight division, compiling a 7-1 record in the promotion.

In contrast, Maycee Barber made her promotional debut after earning a contract through 'Dana White’s Contender Series' in July 2018. Since then, she has put together a solid 9-2 record.

UFC Vegas 107: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber: Age comparison

Erin Blanchfield, born on May 4, 1999, in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, is currently 26 years old. In comparison, Maycee Barber, born a year earlier on May 18, 1998, in Greeley, Colorado, is 27.

UFC Vegas 107: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber: Height, weight, and reach comparison

Both fighters possess nearly identical physical attributes, with Erin Blanchfield standing at 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm). Maycee Barber, however, holds a slight height advantage, measuring in at 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm).

Similarly, 'Cold Blooded' weighed 125.5 pounds, while Barber weighed in at 125 pounds for their respective last flyweight bouts.

Additionally, Blanchfield boasts a reach of 68 inches (173 cm), giving her a notable advantage over 'The Future', who has a wingspan of 65 inches (165 cm), falling short by three inches.

UFC Vegas 107: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber: Knockout ratio comparison

Erin Blanchfield has secured three knockout victories out of her seven UFC wins, giving her a knockout ratio of 42.86%.

In comparison, Maycee Barber has recorded four knockouts in nine UFC wins, resulting in a slightly higher and impressive KO ratio of 44.4%.

