UFC Vegas 108 bonuses and aftermath: Esteban Ribovics and three others win $50K, Neil Magny gets black belt, Tatsuro Taira seeks title shot, and more

UFC Vegas 108 took place this past Saturday at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event featured a range of well-established competitors. Out of the 12 bouts during the Fight Night, five ended in finishes, while the remaining seven went the distance.In the main event, Tatsuro Taira secured a second-round submission victory over his short-notice opponent, Hyun Sung Park. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Chris Duncan won a unanimous decision against Mateusz Rebecki.UFC Vegas 108 bonusesAfter the event concluded, four fighters each received a bonus reward of $50,000. The recipients were Mateusz Rebecki, Chris Duncan, Elves Brener, and Esteban Ribovics.Brener faced off against Ribovics in a lightweight bout on the main card. The fight saw both fighters scrapping and exchanging clinical striking combinations. The three-round affair between the two surpassed over 200 significant strikes in total. To reward their efforts, the promotions gave them the Fight of the Night bonus.The co-main event between Rebecki and Duncan showcased both fighters' striking skills. Their matchup turned into a blood-soaked clash, with each lightweight fighter delivering significant strikes that opened each other up. The tenacity displayed by Rebecki and Duncan in such an intense fight earned them the Fight of the Night bonus.Unlike many other events, UFC Vegas 108 did not award any Performance of the Night bonuses; it featured only the Fight of the Night bonus.UFC Vegas 108 aftermathWelterweight veteran Neil Magny also appeared on the main card, where he secured a victory over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. Following his win, Magny was surprised with a black belt as a reward. With this victory, 'The Haitian Sensation' tied for the second most wins in UFC history (23).In the main event, Tatsuro Taira delivered an impressive performance against Hyun Sung Park, strengthening his case for a title shot. He even called out the UFC flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja, after his dominant win.UFC Vegas 108 also became the third event in the promotion's history to feature two body kick finishes on the card, scored by Andrey Pulyaev and Rinya Nakamura in the preliminary fights.