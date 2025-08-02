UFC Vegas 109 purses and payouts: How much Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, and others are reportedly making

UFC Vegas 109, headlined by a middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez, is set to take place at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, United States, on Saturday, August 9. It promises an exciting lineup of matchups where several rising stars will scrap against veterans in the promotion.The fight card for UFC Vegas 109 will be co-headlined by a short-notice bantamweight clash between Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne. In addition to this, the main card will also feature women's MMA stars such as Iasmin Lucindo and Angela Hill.UFC Vegas 109: How much are Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez reportedly going to make?As the UFC Vegas 109 event approaches, MMA fans are eager to learn about the estimated earnings of the fighters on the card. Although official payout details have not been released, educated estimates can be made based on the fighters' past earnings and contractual trends.Both Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez are currently in excellent form, with Dolidze on a three-fight win streak, while Hernandez has not suffered a defeat in his last seven UFC outings.Dolidze's last fight victory was against Marvin Vettori in March of this year, where he reportedly earned over $200,000. Meanwhile, following his UFC 307 victory over Kevin Holland, Dolidze earned around $220,000.Hernandez, in his last UFC match, was against Brendan Allen at UFC Seattle in February 2025. Despite winning that fight, Hernandez reportedly received around $150,000, while Allen took home over $200,000. Following his UFC 298 victory over Roman Kopylov, Hernandez also received a payout similar to his last bout.Considering the trends in their previous earnings, Dolidze is expected to earn more than Hernandez in their upcoming matchup. The Georgian fighter could take home close to $300,000, while Hernandez is expected to make around $200,000.UFC Vegas 109: How much are Steve Erceg, Ode Osbourne, Iasmin Lucindo, and Angela Hill reportedly going to make?In the co-main event, a short-notice fight is scheduled between Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne. Erceg is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having been defeated by Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara-France, and Alexandre Pantoja. In his fight against Kara-France, Erceg reportedly earned over $250,000.Meanwhile, Osbourne is coming off a victory against Luis Gurule at UFC London, for which he reportedly earned around $50,000. In his upcoming matchup against the Australian, Osbourne could potentially earn close to $100,000 in salary. Meanwhile, if Erceg wins, he could take home over $280,000.Before the co-main event, women's strawweight fighters Iasmin Lucindo and Angela Hill will face each other in the octagon. Lucindo is coming off a loss to Amanda Lemos, in which she reportedly earned around $30,000. In contrast, Hill, after her victory over Ketlen Souza, took home over $150,000.Given their past earnings, Hill is expected to earn around $180,000 for this matchup. Meanwhile, if Lucindo wins at UFC Vegas 109, she could potentially earn over $40,000.Several estimated figures in the article are courtesy of BetMGM.