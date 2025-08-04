UFC Vegas 109 walkout songs: Tracks Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, and others have used before

Roman Dolidze is set to return in the main event of UFC Vegas 109 on Aug. 9 at the UFC Apex facility, where he will face Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout. The Georgian fighter is coming off a three-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Hernandez extended his win streak to seven by recently defeating Brendan Allen at UFC Seattle.In the co-main event, Steve Erceg takes on Ode Osbourne in a bantamweight bout. Erceg was originally scheduled to face Alex Perez, however, the 33-year-old withdrew from the bout due to an injury.Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez: Which songs have both fighters walked out to?During his opening round knockout win over Kevin Holland at UFC 307 last year, Roman Dolidze walked out to 'Vigsapa' by Danheim &amp; Skarphedins Son.During his first encounter with Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 in 2023, Dolidze used 'The Eighth Wonder of the World' by Georgian Dances as his entrance theme.When Dolidze defeated John Allan via split decision at UFC on ESPN 19 in 2020, he walked out to 'Chveni Samshoblo' by Jgufi Bani.As for Hernandez, he walked out to 'Por Ti Volare' by Endo Rivera during his second-round submission win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 298 last year.At UFC 273 in 2022, 'Fluffy,' who secured a unanimous decision win over Josh Fremd, walked out to 'Bladadah' by Mozzy.During his opening round knockout loss to Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN 8 in 2020, Hernandez used 'Crown Me' by Hopsin as his entrance theme.UFC Vegas 109: Which songs have other fighters on the card walked out to?Steve Erceg: 'You Don’t Mess with Jim' by Jim CroceOde Osbourne: 'Three Little Birds' by Bob Marley and the WailersIasmin Lucindo: 'Rap Da Felicidade' by Cidinho &amp; DocaAngela Hill: 'We Ready' by Archie EversoleAndre Fili: 'Open The Gate' by Zach BryanChristian Rodriguez: 'Pa Romperla' by Bad Bunny