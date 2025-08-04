  • home icon
UFC Vegas 109 walkout songs: Tracks Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, and others have used before

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 04, 2025 03:52 GMT
Roman Dolidze (left) will take on Anthony Hernandez (right) at UFC Vegas 109. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Roman Dolidze (left) will take on Anthony Hernandez (right) at UFC Vegas 109. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Roman Dolidze is set to return in the main event of UFC Vegas 109 on Aug. 9 at the UFC Apex facility, where he will face Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout. The Georgian fighter is coming off a three-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Hernandez extended his win streak to seven by recently defeating Brendan Allen at UFC Seattle.

In the co-main event, Steve Erceg takes on Ode Osbourne in a bantamweight bout. Erceg was originally scheduled to face Alex Perez, however, the 33-year-old withdrew from the bout due to an injury.

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez: Which songs have both fighters walked out to?

During his opening round knockout win over Kevin Holland at UFC 307 last year, Roman Dolidze walked out to 'Vigsapa' by Danheim & Skarphedins Son.

During his first encounter with Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 in 2023, Dolidze used 'The Eighth Wonder of the World' by Georgian Dances as his entrance theme.

When Dolidze defeated John Allan via split decision at UFC on ESPN 19 in 2020, he walked out to 'Chveni Samshoblo' by Jgufi Bani.

As for Hernandez, he walked out to 'Por Ti Volare' by Endo Rivera during his second-round submission win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 298 last year.

At UFC 273 in 2022, 'Fluffy,' who secured a unanimous decision win over Josh Fremd, walked out to 'Bladadah' by Mozzy.

During his opening round knockout loss to Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN 8 in 2020, Hernandez used 'Crown Me' by Hopsin as his entrance theme.

UFC Vegas 109: Which songs have other fighters on the card walked out to?

Steve Erceg: 'You Don’t Mess with Jim' by Jim Croce

Ode Osbourne: 'Three Little Birds' by Bob Marley and the Wailers

Iasmin Lucindo: 'Rap Da Felicidade' by Cidinho & Doca

Angela Hill: 'We Ready' by Archie Eversole

Andre Fili: 'Open The Gate' by Zach Bryan

Christian Rodriguez: 'Pa Romperla' by Bad Bunny

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
