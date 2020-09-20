At UFC Vegas 11, Donald Cerrone was almost in a must-win situation, as he entered the co-main event of the evening on the back of four back-to-back losses in the promotion. Standing across him in the Octagon was Niko Price and the two men went the absolute distance against one another.

For the majority part of it, Niko Price dominated the fight and could've easily taken home the win, however, due to a few accidental eye pokes, the judges eventually decided to call the bout as a majority draw.

With two judges scoring the fight 28-28, courtesy of the point deduction caused by the eye poke, the third official recorded the fight in favor of Cowboy with a 29-27 score after three rounds. After the fight was declared a majority draw, Niko Price was visibly excited with the result, whereas, Donald Cerrone wasn't too pleased with himself.

During the course of the bout, Donald Cerrone did seem a bit slow in terms of pace, at least in the initial stages of the fight but that's only his natural fighting style. Whereas, Price landed some heavy bombs but wasn't able to finish Cowboy, as he would've hoped for. Nevertheless, the majority draw only does more harm than good to Donald Cerrone's resume, who hasn't won in 5 fights.

Donald Cerrone fails to end his losing streak

Donald Cerrone is on the back of multiple losses in the UFC. Earlier in the year, Cowboy had lost to both Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis, losses which extended his losing streak to four fights. Price certainly would've loved to capitalized on that, however, that wasn't the case to be, and The Hybrid sure did miss out on a huge win, mostly due to his own fault.

It remains to be seen what's next in store for Cowboy and judging by some of his post-fight comments, it looks like Donald Cerrone won't be fighting any more in 2020 and will be returning next year itself.