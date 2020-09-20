The past couple of months of 2020 has been a wild ride for Kevin Holland, to say the least. Initially supposed to face Trevor Giles in August at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan, Holland's fight was canceled just prior to the start, as Giles had fainted backstage and was unable to compete.

A week later, Kevin Holland was once again rescheduled for a fight by the UFC, this time against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night 174. And the former got the job done for himself via third knockout TKO, a win that also earned him a Performance of the Night award.

Kevin Holland starts off tonight's #UFCVegas11 main card with a big and impressive win over Darren Stewart.#UFC #kevinholland pic.twitter.com/K8Iy7w64FE — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) September 20, 2020

Kevin Holland beats Darren Stewart to start-off UFC Vegas 11

Almost a month after his dominant win over Joaquin Buckley, Kevin Holland was back in Octagon action, and this time around, he once again proved his worth in yet another dominant performance. While Holland himself wasn't exactly satisfied with his performance, he clearly did enough to win the bout, as two judges scored the fight 29-28 for Holland while the third judge scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Stewart.

The fight itself had a wild start to it, with both men swinging for the fences right from the get-go. The two middleweights were clearly aiming for a KO finish and Stewart even rattled Holland with a brutal shot. The second round saw Kevin Holland dominate his opponent and even secure crucial judges points by going all in with a brutal combination.

Stewart, who despite taking some solid shots, kept up with the pace and did quite well for himself in a solid 15-minute opener, that eventually was scored in favor of Kevin Holland. Following his win, Holland offered to step-in for the veteran Demian Maia if he pulled-out of his rumored fight against Khamzat Chimaev, in his post-fight interview.