The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 11 were conducted on Friday and both Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley, who are set to headline the card successfully made weight ahead of the matchup.

In a much anticipated main event clash set to take place at welterweight, rivals Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley both weighed in at 171lbs. The grudge match between Covington and Woodley has been years in the making and now that it's finally upon us, it will be intriguing to see which of these top welterweights earns the bragging rights come Saturday night.

In the co-main event, fight game veteran Donald Cerrone locks horns with Niko Price in another interesting welterweight clash. Both fighters are looking to shake off defeats in their most recent scraps, and given the firepower both men possess, this fight is guaranteed to be a belter.

Check out the full UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in results below (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Vegas 11 Main card

Welterweight bout (five rounds): Colby Covington (171) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)

Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Middleweight bout: Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)

Light heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)

Women’s strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Randa Markos (115.5)

Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

UFC Vegas 11 Preliminary Card

Flyweight bout: David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Jordan Espinosa (126)

Featherweight bout: Mirsad Bektic (144.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Women’s flyweight bout: Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Sarah Alpar (135.5) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark (135)

Featherweight bout: T.J. Laramie (145) vs. Darrick Minner (146)

Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa (135) vs. Journey Newson (135)

Bantamweight bout: Andre Ewell (134.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (135.5)

Bantamweight bout: Tyson Nam (136) vs. Jerome Rivera (135)