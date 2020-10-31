After the successful completion of UFC's second visit to the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the promotion returns to the APEX facility in Las Vegas for their next event - UFC Vegas 12.

The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 12 went down on Friday and the main event fighters, Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall, both made weight for their Middleweight encounter.

Future UFC Hall of Famer, Anderson Silva, will walk out for his last fight inside the octagon when he takes on Uriah Hall. The promotion had previously tried to bring this matchup to fruition but it never came through.

Now that Silva is set to step inside the octagon for his final fight, he will face a tough challenge in the form of fight game veteran Hall.

Anderson Silva returns to the Octagon after an 18-month layoff following a TKO loss to top contender Jared Cannonier while his opponent Hall's last fight was back in September 2019.

Both Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall made weight for the main event. However, there have been some small setbacks as Jack Marshman, and Cole Williams missed weight for their respective fights.

UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy failed to make weight on his first attempt, and might have ended up as the first heavyweight in UFC history who failed to make weight but he managed to make the cut the second time around.

A women’s flyweight bout between Priscila Cachoeira and Cortney Casey had to be removed from the card after the former pulled out due to weight-cutting issues. The UFC later released a statement on the cancellation of the fight.

Update: Due to weight management issues with Priscila Cachoeira, her bout against Cortney Casey has been canceled from tomorrow’s event.

Given below are the full UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in results (via MMAjunkie.com).

Advertisement

UFC Vegas 12 Main Card

Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall (186) vs. Anderson Silva (184)

Featherweight bout: Andre Fili (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (146)

Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland (185.5) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (182.5)

Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene (250) vs. Greg Hardy ()*

Lightweight bout: Bobby Green (155) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

UFC Vegas 12 Preliminary Card

Lightweight bout: Chris Gruetzemacher () vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)

Bantamweight bout: Victor Rodriquez (133) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Middleweight bout: Jack Marshman (187.5)* vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

Welterweight bout: Cole Williams (175.5)* vs. Jason Witt (170.5)

Light heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205.5)

Bantamweight bout: Miles Johns (135) vs. Kevin Natividad (134.5)

*Jack Marshman and Cole Williams both missed weight.