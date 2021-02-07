UFC Vegas 18 Fight Night bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

The UFC's first event in Las Vegas in 2021, UFC Vegas 18, was a success and featured some instant classic fights. What was billed as one of the most stacked cards in Fight Night history saw the main event and the co-main winners take the Performance of the Night bonus.

Whereas, the Fight of the Night bonus was awarded to Beneil Dariush and Diego Ferreira. The two ranked lightweights once again proved why 155 remains as one of the most interesting division to watch out for at the moment, as both men put a classic in their rematch from 2014.

In the co-main event, Cory Sandhagen recorded a 28-second win over former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. The Sandman knocked out Edgar with a brutal flying knee in the first round.

The final fight of the night saw heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov absolutely dominate Alistair Overeem from start to finish. The Russian put on a masterclass and finished The Demolition Man in the second round via TKO.

UFC POTN Bonus: Cory Sandhagen and Alexander Volkov

UFC FOTN Bonus: Beneil Dariush and Diego Ferreira

Elsewhere on the card, veterans Clay Guida and Michael Johnson had an exciting back-and-forth fight that also could've been in contention of winning the FOTN. Debutant Mane Kape fell short to Alexandre Pantoja and Danilo Marques submitted Mike Rodriguez in the second round of the opening contest of the night.

What's the next UFC event to watch out for?

Advertisement

The next UFC event that should be kept track of by fans is the next one on the schedule, UFC 258. The pay-per-view takes place within a week in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be headlined by Kamaru Usman defending his UFC welterweight title against Gilbert Burns.

The rest of the PPV card features Alexa Grasso against Maycee Barber in the co-main event. Whereas, former middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum faces Ian Heinisch in a middleweight bout. Bantamweights Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera will be in action and Maki Pitolo will face Julian Marquez.