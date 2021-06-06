UFC Vegas 28 loses a main card fight right before broadcast

The fight between Tom Breese and Antonio Arroyo was called off just before the UFC Vegas 28 main card went on air.

The middleweight bout that was supposed to open the fight card was canceled minutes before the broadcast.

Although no official reason has been disclosed, it appears that Tom Breese is suffering from a medical issue leading to the bout being canceled.

Just minutes before their scheduled bout, Tom Breese vs. Antonio Arroyo was was pulled from tonight's UFC card due to an "undisclosed medical issue."#UFCVegas28 | Full story: https://t.co/GTfEBBpj4M pic.twitter.com/CJI2wQWtDG — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 5, 2021

Who is fighting on the UFC Vegas 28 fight card?

UFC Vegas 28 will feature a heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai in the main event.

'Bigi Boy' will be walking in with a chip on his shoulder after his lackluster performance against Cyril Gane. Meanwhile, Sakai is also coming off a TKO loss against Alistair Overeem.

Walt Harris will take on Marcin Tybura in the co-main event for the card. Tybura is riding a four-fight win streak in the heavyweight division, while Harris is currently on a two-fight skid.

One of the fights to look out for tonight is the welterweight matchup between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Miguel Baeza.

After pulling off a seven-fight winning streak in the UFC, Ponzinibbio lost his last fight to Li Jingliang via TKO. The Argentinian fighter will be looking to make a statement in this fight..

UFC President Dana White also took to his Instagram to hype up this fight for the fans-

"[Ponzinibbio] This guy is a long time vet. He's been fighting since 2013 and he has beaten some of the best guys in the division with that kickboxing style that usually ends up with somebody getting knocked out. Baeza, he's 10-0, undefeated...We're gonna find out if Baeza is ready to go to that next level."

The UFC card will also feature a middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze and Laureano Staropoli.

