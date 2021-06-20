UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige full card results and video highlights

The UFC returned home to Vegas for a Fight Night featuring a featherweight main event between 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige. The co-main event at UFC Vegas 29 saw a heavyweight clash between Aleksei Oleinik and Sergey Spivak.

The UFC Vegas 29 main card featured a few other stars, such as Marlon 'Chito' Vera, who took on the up-and-coming Davey Grant in a bantamweight rematch.

Julian Erosa faced Choi Seung-Woo in the first featherweight bout on the main card, and Bruno Silva made his UFC debut against Wellington Turman at middleweight.

The UFC Vegas 29 main card began with welterweight action between veteran Matt Brown and Dhiego Lima.

UFC Vegas 29 full fight card results

UFC Vegas main card results:

Chan Sung Jung def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Serghei Spivac def. Aleksei Oleinik via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Marlon Vera def. Davey Grant via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)

Seungwoo Choi def. Julian Erosa via TKO (1:37 of Round 1)

Bruno Silva def. Wellington Turman via KO (4:45 of Round 1)

Matt Brown def. Dhiego Lima via KO (3:02 of Round 2)

UFC Vegas 29 prelims results:

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Aleksa Camur via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Virna Jandiroba def. Kanako Murata via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) (5:00 of Round 2)

Khaos Williams def. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Josh Parisian def. Roque Martinez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ricky Glenn def. Joaquim Silva via KO (0:37 of Round 1)

Casey O’Neill def. Lara Fritzen Procopio via submission (rear-naked choke) (2:54 of Round 3)

UFC Vegas 29 highlights

The UFC Vegas 29 headliner saw a dominant display from Chan Sung Jung as he was in the driver's seat for most of the larger part of five rounds. Despite a last-round scare from Dan Ige, 'The Korean Zombie' earned a unanimous decision win (48-47, 49-46, 49-46).

Basically how the entire fight went the Korean zombie controlled the back. #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/F3b4JOxruY — Mayyhem Martin (@mayyhem_ha) June 20, 2021

Heavyweight contender Sergey Spivak could find himself in the top 15 after defeating Aleksei Oleinik in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 29. Spivak extended his winning streak to four after an impressive decision victory over Oleinik, with all three scorecards reading 29-28.

Official: Sergey Spivak (13-2) defeats Aleksei Oleinik (59-16-1) via Unanimous Decision #UFC #UFCVegas29pic.twitter.com/eh1qU3XRxl — The League Winners MMA (@WinnersMMA) June 20, 2021

The UFC Vegas 29 main card also saw Marlon Vera make an impressive return against Davey Grant. While 'Chito' came close to finishing the fight on certain occasions, he eventually reeled in a dominant decision victory (29-28, 30-26, 29-27).

Choi Seung-Woo engaged in an all-out slugfest with Julian Erosa and put him down with a cross-hook combo a little over a minute into round one. Erosa went out during the follow-up ground and pound, and although he popped back up, the referee called a stop to the contest at 01:37 of the opening round.

Coming with a significant M-1 pedigree, Bruno Silva made an impressive promotional debut at UFC Vegas 29. After initially being tossed around, Silva turned the tide and put Wellington Turman to sleep at 04:45 of the opening round.

VICIOUS GROUND AND POUND FROM BRUNO SILVA! 🤯



🇧🇷 Bruno Silva arrives on the big stage in his Octagon debut! #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/4aTRtq7jTX — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 19, 2021

The UFC Vegas 29 main card started with a highlight-reel knockout from 40-year old Matt Brown. Brown was seemingly being picked apart by Dhiego Lima before landing a flush right hand that shut the lights on Lima at 03:02 of the second round.

Matt Brown slept Dhiego Lima with the right hand.

Single punch KO!

Crazy knockout.#UFCVegas29 #UFC pic.twitter.com/qY4d2iCjMq — Akki (@Akkiakki1137) June 19, 2021

