UFC Vegas 3: Josh Emmett secures an explosive win in the co-main event with a torn ACL

Josh Emmett secures another impressive win, as he gets one step closer to the UFC Featherweight Title.

The veteran Featherweight claimed that he tore his ACL 15 seconds into the fight.

Josh Emmett

In the co-main event of tonight's UFC Vegas 3 event, the hard-hitting Featherweight, Josh Emmett made his return to the Octagon against Shane Burgos.

Heading into tonight's fight, Emmett had secured two back-to-back wins over Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic, and there was no different tonight when he stepped into the Octagon against the talented Shane Burgos for a highly-awaited clash.

Josh Emmett secures a huge win over Shane Burgos at UFC Vegas 3

As expected, the fight got off to a quick start with both fighters getting right into the middle of the action. Neither Emmett nor Burgos backed-up and landed heavy shots right from the get-go. Emmett's quick pace was clearly troubling his opponent but a composed Burgos caught the former with numerous calf kicks and got Emmett off balance on multiple occasions.

Round two was more of the same as Round #1, some clean striking from both fighters, as Emmett rushed Burgos

The final round began and Emmett immediately caught Burgos with a brutal shot and put him on his back. The latter, however, did a solid job of getting back on his two feet but caught Emmett with a groin shot as the referee called for a brief time-out. The fighters engaged once again and Emmett caught Burgos with a brutal left, putting the latter on his back once again. Emmett kept throwing some of his toughest shots towards Burgos but 'Hurricane B' just kept absorbing.

The fight eventually went the distance with Emmett securing the win via unanimous decision, as the judges scored the contest 29-28 x2, 29-27 in favor of the veteran.

In his post-fight interview, Emmett revealed that he hyperextended his knee in the first round of the fight and blew his ACL in the first 15 seconds. However, the veteran Featherweight did claim that he won't be competing as a gatekeeper for the division anymore and will be accepting fights against the ones who are ahead of him in the division. Emmett lastly added that his only goal is to win the UFC Featherweight Title.

It remains to be seen what plans Dana White and co. has in store for Emmett for his next Octagon outing. The veteran Featherweight did claim that he wants to face someone who is above him in the division, as he gets one step close to that desired title shot.

The UFC Featherweight Title, of course, is currently held by Alexander Volkanovski, who will be defending his strap against Max Holloway in the co-main event of UFC 251 next month at the UFC Fight Island.