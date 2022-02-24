Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green: Latest odds

Bobby Green will enter as a huge underdog going into the first UFC headliner of his career against Islam Makhachev this Saturday. Most betting sites have placed Green as the +500 to +550, making him the biggest underdog on the card. Meanwhile, Makhachev has opened as the heavy favorite with sportsbook odds varying between -700 and -900.

Bobby Green accepted the fight on ten days' notice after Makhachev's scheduled opponent Beneil Dariush was forced to pull out due to a leg injury. Green will make a fourteen-day turnaround after his recent decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271. The bout will take place at catchweight due to the quick turnaround time.

The 35-year-old put on a striking clinic, thoroughly schooling Haqparast over the course of three rounds. Prior to this, 'King' scored a bonus-winning knockout victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC 268 last year. Although currently unranked in the lightweight division, Green could jump into the title picture with a victory over Makhachev.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev has been undefeated since 2016 and is currently on a magnificent nine-fight winning streak. Although Makhachev was looking to fight a higher-ranked opponent in Dariush, he did not hesitate in accepting Green as a replacement.

Bobby Green explains the catchweight bout

Bobby Green revealed that he was on vacation when his manager informed him about the bout against Makhachev. Green also claimed that he was 195 lbs at the time after celebrating his previous win with all-you-can-eat sushi. The 35-year old told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“I found out like five days ago – I was on vacation. [My manager, Jason House] called me and I was like, ‘F*ck, Jason, I’m on vacation right now. I just got into a f*cking fight, and I’m fat as sh*t. I’m like 195 pounds, and I’ve got to cut to ‘55?’ People don’t realize I’m a big guy. The next day I’m 175 pounds [on the day of the fight]. I went to all-you-can-eat sushi, I enjoyed myself, and next thing you know, I’m 195 pounds. I’m not gonna get all the way down to ‘55. I’ll do 160 for you guys to make the show still happen, but you’re not gonna make me jump through all these f*cking hoops to make your show happen and I’m not getting something back.

Watch Bobby Green's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

