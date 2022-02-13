UFC 271 results and fight highlights: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Bobby Green

After an entertaining prelims card on February 12, the main card for UFC 271 opened with a lightweight scrap between Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast.

Green put on a fantastic display of his striking skills and scored a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the contest 30-27 in favor of 'King'.

Haqparast was coming off a loss in this fight. In his last appearance in the octagon, the 26-year-old took on Dan Hooker at UFC 266. In that bout, 'The Hangman' put his grappling skills on display and went on to score a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26 in favor of Hooker.

Green was coming off a highly impressive knockout victory against former title challenger Al Iaquinta at UFC 268. Before that fight, 'Raging Al' had never suffered a defeat via knockout in his whole MMA career. 'King' took home a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his outing that night.

According to Verdict MMA, Green was the favorite heading into the fight, as around 73 percent of users picked him to come out as the victor.

Just over a minute into the fight, Green was accidentally poked in the eye by Haqparast. The 35-year old recovered quickly but seconds later delivered an accidental eye-poke of his own.

In the second round, Green put his crisp boxing skills to use. 'King' started landing a high volume of strikes, many of which went unanswered by the 26-year-old.

The heat between the two lightweights was not limited to just the fighting rounds.

The third round again saw the 35-year-old push forwards and land solid shots on his opponent. The fight went the full 15-minute distance and ended with Green getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Bobby Green scored his 10th UFC win at UFC 271

With his impressive victory at UFC 271, Bobby Green raised his number of wins in the UFC to 10. In that fight, 'King' also surpassed Evan Dunham to become the lightweight fighter to land the highest number of significant strikes in UFC history.

'King' started his career in the promotion in February 2013 and has competed in a total of 17 fights in the octagon.

During his career in the promotion, Green has fought the likes of Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza, Rafael Fiziev and Clay Guida.

Before UFC 271, the 35-year-old had three Fight of the Night, one Submission of the Night and one Performance of the Night bonuses to his name. He now has an overall MMA record of 29-12-1.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim