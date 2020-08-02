Tonight's UFC Vegas 5 main card was initially supposed to feature Trevor Gilves vs Kevin Holland as the opening bout of the night. However, minutes prior to the bout, Giles fainted backstage, and eventually, the fight was called off. The Lightweight rematch between Bobby Green and Lando Vannata was instead promoted as the main card opener.

Having initially faced-off each other in 2017, the first fight between Vannata and Green was a majority draw, as the two men needed to settle the score in Vegas tonight.

Bobby Green secures a win over Lando Vannata in the rematch

The fight was everything that we hoped for and the two Lightweights once again lived up to the hype after having pulled-off the Fight of the Night three years ago.

The opening round started off with proper back-and-forth between the two men, with both fighters trading shots early on in the fight. Bobby Green, being the savage he is, kept talking trash to his opponent throughout the round and the two men ended the first 5 by landing heavy shots on each other.

The fight restarts in the second and it was more of the same, as Bobby Green came out all guns blazing. However, Vannata did show signs of a comeback when he attempted to lock in the guillotine choke but Green managed to escape. The former, however, did get a late takedown but Green clearly the more dominant of the two by the end of Round #2.

Chills.



Bobby Green leaves a heartfelt message to his children. #UFCVegas5 pic.twitter.com/iMdJLbAwpe — UFC (@ufc) August 2, 2020

Third and final round, Bobby Green dropped his opponent with a huge elbow and attempted for a finish early on in the final round. Vannata did attack Green's legs and as the fight was taken back on feet, the former landed another big right hand with 60 seconds remaining. 'Groovy' did need a finish at this point to win the fight but that wasn' the case to be.

Another incredible fight between Bobby Green and Lando Vannata, with the former taking home the win via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27).