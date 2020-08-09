Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis left his mark in the main event of UFC Vegas 6 with a brutal decimation of "The Boa Constrictor" Aleksei Oleinik in the second round of the contest scheduled for five rounds.

Derrick Lewis laid the smackdown on Oleinik early on in the second round, hitting the Russian with a knee to the chest and following it with a straight right to the jaw that sent the submission specialist crashing down on the mat. Derrick Lewis was quick to pounce on Oleinik and land some bombs from top mount to get the finish as well as etch his name in history books for being at the top of the list for the most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history with 11 overall. This was Derrick Lewis' third straight victory in a row.

“It feels good, especially knowing that I’m not where I need to be at,” Lewis said after having his hand raised. “I’m really not going to take no more fights until I walk around at 250 or 245 [pound] range. So I got to get down at least 15, 20 pounds. I’m not going to take no more fights at 260.”

Talking about the fight, Derrick Lewis exploded off the gates, firing a head kick as soon as the bell went off signalling the commencement of the first round. The "Black Beast's" plan was simple - rain Oleinik with bombs until he can't take no more. However, the first round ended on level terms as not only did the Russian managed to survive the onslaught, he also took Lewis down twice and locked in the Americana submission as the bell went to signal the end of the round.

In the second and what turned out to be final round of the fight, Derrick Lewis once again cannoned out of his corner and connected with a knee to the chest and a massive right hand that put Oleinik down on the ground. Once Oleinik fell, Derrick Lewis landed a series of punches on the former before referee Herb Dean intervened to call a stop to the contest.

In the post-fight interview with Paul Felder, Derrick Lewis revealed that he’ll be taking some time off from the sport to focus on shedding some weight before his next fight in the UFC.

“Hopefully [return] in December, some time in December,” Lewis said. “Right now, that’s all I’m focused on, trying to get my weight down.”