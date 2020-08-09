For the first time in 2020, Yana Kunitskaya made her return to the Octagon and upon her comeback, the Russian Bantamweight fighter was victorious in a dominant unanimous decision win over Julija Stoliarenko.

Prior to tonight's win, Kunitskaya lost to Aspen Ladd in December of 2019 after two straight wins in the Octagon. Tonight's dominant performance put 'Foxy' back on the winning column against the debuting Stoliarenko.

Yana Kunitskaya gets back to winning ways against Julija Stoliarenko

Starting-off the fight, Yana Kunitskaya focused on shoulder strikes pushing the action against the Octagon. The Russian clearly was the stronger of the two and Stoliarenko, despite all her efforts, was coming up short. Kunitskaya kept herself busy with strikes and pretty much had an answer to anything Stoliarenko had to offer, including the latter's two guillotine attempts.

Yana Kunitskaya gets back to winning ways with a dominant outing at #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/57OCFACBzx — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) August 9, 2020

The second round started off with Yana Kunitskaya scoring a big slam. 'Foxy' kept focusing on the shoulder and knee strikes and barely let Stoliarenko score an opening. Midway through the round, Stoliarenko's nose started bleeding, as Kunitskaya landed punches wherever she could. The continuous short strikes pretty much got the job done for Yana Kunitskaya in the second round, as well.

The final round began with Julija Stoliarenko trying to attack but Yana Kunitskaya immediately clinched. Not the most exciting of manners for Kunitskaya but she stuck to her gameplan and was discipline throughout the fight. The fight eventually went to the judges' scorecard and Yana Kunitskaya secured a dominant UD win (30-26, 30-27, 30-27).

What could be next in store for Yana Kunitskaya?

With another win, Yana Kunitskaya is definitely a threat to the UFC Women's Bantamweight Division and it remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for the Russian fighter from here onwards.

As for Julija Stoliarenko, this definitely wasn't the start she was hoping for in the UFC but will look to get back to winning terms in her return to the Octagon in the future.