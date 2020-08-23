Tonight's UFC Vegas 7 main card started off with a welterweight fight between Daniel Rodriguez and Dwight Grant, in a fight that came to fruition for both fighters after a crazy 24 hours for both men, respectively.

Heading into tonight's card, Daniel Rodriguez was scheduled for a fight against Takashi Sato, however, the latter had to pull out from the card and Rodriguez instead agreed to fight Grant, who also lost his opponent in the lead-up to the fight.

Daniel Rodriguez finishes Dwight Grant at UFC Vegas 7

In the main card opener of tonight's UFC Vegas 7, Daniel Rodriguez got the job done over Dwight Grant after the two welterweights engaged in absolute war right from the get-go.

Grant started-off the fight in a huge manner for himself, as he almost immediately got the job done with a lightning-quick finish by landing an early knockdown but wasn't able to secure the finish despite following up with a flurry of strikes.

Daniel Rodriguez managed to survive and quickly turned things around for him by catching Grant with a punch and pouring in with further punishment, up until the point when he brutally put the former Contender Series away with a devastating knockout for the win in the first round of the fight.

After his win, Daniel Rodriguez was pretty vocal about his win, as he said the following:

“That was intense. We were slinging them. That’s how I do.”

With the win, Daniel Rodriguez now extends his winning run in the UFC and it remains to be seen if D-Rod will be getting himself a higher-ranked opponent after securing that impressive first-round win over Dwight Grant, despite being lit-up in the opening stages of the fight.

Things have panned out quite nicely for Daniel Rodriguez in 2020, as he picked up his third win of the year, with that big W at UFC Vegas 7.