Tonight's UFC Vegas 7 main card featured an exciting lightweight fight between Joe Solecki and Austin Hubbard, and after a two-month delay, the former seemed more motivated upon his return to the Octagon.

As the fight started, Joe Solecki seemed to be in control while being on his feet, as he did a pretty formidable job in tagging his opponent with several clean shots in the first few exchanges of the opening round. Solecki used his crisp boxing skills and moved forward with confidence, forcing Hubbard to take a backseat.

With Joe Solecki maintaining the pressure, the fighters eventually clinched against the cage, as the former found himself an opening and latched on to Hubbard's back. This marked the beginning of the end of the fight, as Solecki locked in the body triangle.

Joe Solecki continued searching for the choke and he eventually did so after slipping his arm under Hubbard's chin. The choke was further tightened by Joe Solecki and he eventually got the job done as the tap also came in within the next few moments.

The win marked Joe Solecki's fourth straight win in a row, including his pair of impressive wins inside the Octagon. The lightweight talent definitely showcased his talent and lived up to all his hype, and will be someone to watch out for him in the coming months.

Joe Solecki's comments after his win

After his big win at UFC Vegas 7, Joe Solecki delivered an equally confident post-fight interview, as he stated the following:

“I showed I can make them check out a little bit on the feet and then go to the ground."- said Joe Solecki, whose win at UFC Vegas 7 was equally impressive as his Contender Series victory.

It'll be interesting to see how Joe Solecki fits into the already stacked UFC Lightweight Division moving forward.