Heading into tonight's UFC Vegas 7, Shana Dobson was a huge underdog but after tonight's main card fight, she definitely left as one of the biggest surprise winners in UFC history.

On the back of three losses in a row, Shana Dobson pretty much knew that it was a do-or-die situation for her at the UFC on ESPN 15 main card. Dobson, after taking some brutal punishment from her opponent Mariya Agapova, made her way back into the fight and eventually got the job done for herself with a devastating finish in round two.

As the fight began, Agapova definitely seemed the more confident of the two fighters as she was firing all cylinders right from the get-go. She threw a head kick and attempted a wild flurry of punches in order to end the fight in a hurry. Dobson somehow managed to hang in there and countered with a takedown attempt to slow down the action.

With the fight being taken to the ground, Agapova was still the aggressor, as she attempted for more strikes and submissions, bringing an end to the first round in the process. As the fight continued in the second round, Agapova was definitely a bit slower, which allowed Dobson the opening she needed. The underdog started-off her assault and continued inflicting damage and the fight was eventually called-off at the 1:38 mark in the second round.

CASH THOSE BETS! 🤯 @Shana_Dobson with a SHOCKING upset!



📺 Watch the close of the card on @ESPN & ESPN+

Shana Dobson's post fight comments

Tonight's win was definitely huge for Shana Dobson and quite possibly the biggest win of her UFC career so far. Being on the back of multiple losses, Dobson knew she needed this win and got the job done in the second round.

“I was a huge underdog. I came in with that, I used that as ammunition. I’ll bring the dog out in the cage tonight.”- Dobson said while celebrating her win.

It'll be interesting to note what's next for Shana Dobson from here onwards after that much-needed win for her.