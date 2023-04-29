UFC Vegas 72 betting odds: Who do the oddsmakers favor and what are the best plays?

The UFC Vegas 72 event is set to go down tonight at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, headlined by a five-round bantamweight barnburner between Ricky Simon and Song Yadong.

Ricky Simon comes into his first headlining bout riding a five-fight winning streak, last tasting defeat to Uriah Faber in 2019. Simon's exceptional performances have certainly pushed him into the spotlight, and a decisive win against Song Yadong would help his case for a top-5 ranked opponent next.

Meanwhile, 'The Kung Fu Kid' will be looking to get back into the win column after losing to Cory Sandhagen via fourth-round TKO at UFC Vegas 60. Interestingly, Yadong is coached by none other than Uriah Faber, who last beat Simon.

According to BestFightingOdds, Ricky Simon is the favorite to win the fight, with a -117 price tag that requires a $117 risk to earn a profit of $100. On the other hand, Song Yadong is a slight underdog at -105, meaning that a $100 bet on him would yield a profit of $105 if he wins.

Similarly, Betway also lists Simon as the favorite once again, with a -120 price tag, while Yadong is a close second at -105. DraftKings Sportsbook has the No.10-ranked bantamweight at -115, with the No.8-seeded bantamweight listed at -105.

UFC Vegas 72 weigh-in results: Which fighter missed weight by four pounds?

UFC Vegas 72 goes down on April 29 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the highly-anticipated event, two fighters missed weight at the official weigh-ins, with one weighing in at four pounds over the limit.

Headlining fighters Song Yadong and Ricky Simon successfully made weight, albeit using their non-title fight one-pound allowance. They both tipped the scales at 136 pounds. The co-main event will showcase a middleweight contest between Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk. Both fighters weighed in at 185.5 pounds.

While most of the fighters competing on the card made weight successfully, two women's bantamweight contenders failed to weigh in under the limit.

Promotional debutante Irina Alekseeva, who's set to face Stephanie Egger, weighed in at a whopping four pounds over the limit. She tipped the scales at 140 pounds, whereas her opponent succeeded in making 135 pounds. The bout is set to proceed at catchweight, and Alekseeva will forfeit 30% of her purse money to Egger.

Elsewhere on the card, fellow debutante Hailey Cowan also missed weight for her bantamweight bout against Jamey-Lyn Horth, weighing in at 137.5 pounds. Due to being 1.5 pounds over the limit, the bout will proceed at catchweight, with Cowan forfeiting 20% of her purse to Horth.

