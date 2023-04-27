UFC Vegas 72: How many USADA sample counts do main eventers Song Yadong and Ricky Simon have?

The upcoming UFC Vegas 72 event promises to be a thrilling spectacle as two of the sport's most promising bantamweights, Song Yadong and Ricky Simon, prepare to face off in a high stakes main event bout. The event is scheduled to take place at the state-of-the-art UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday.

As both fighters gear up for the showdown at UFC Vegas 72, the latest USADA sample count data has been released, shedding light on their respective testing histories.

'Kung Fu Kid,' with 19 wins and seven losses under his belt, has been tested a total of 46 times, with 30 of those samples officially listed. Meanwhile, Simon, boasting an impressive record of 20 wins and only three losses, has also been tested 46 times, with 31 samples officially listed.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman



Song Yadong Total 46 (Listed as 30)

2023 1

2022 14

2021 10

2020 11

2019 10



Ricky Simon Total 46 (Listed as 31)

2023 3

2022 10

2021 8

2020 10

2019 10

2018 5 As of April 20, USADA sample count for the #UFCVegas72 main eventSong Yadong Total 46 (Listed as 30)2023 12022 142021 102020 112019 10Ricky Simon Total 46 (Listed as 31)2023 32022 102021 82020 102019 102018 5 As of April 20, USADA sample count for the #UFCVegas72 main eventSong Yadong Total 46 (Listed as 30)2023 12022 142021 102020 112019 10Ricky Simon Total 46 (Listed as 31)2023 32022 102021 82020 102019 102018 5

As we take a closer look at the sample count breakdown, we can see that both fighters have been subject to regular testing in recent years. Yadong's testing history shows that he has been tested consistently since 2018, with a total of 11 samples taken in 2020 alone. Simon, on the other hand, has been tested more frequently in the current year, with three samples taken so far in 2023, apart from 10 in 2022.

Marcus McGhee replaces Brian Kelleher in the UFC Vegas 72 fight against Journey Newson

The MMA community was disappointed to learn that the much-anticipated UFC Vegas 72 Fight Night event at the UFC Apex center in Las Vegas on April 29th will be missing an expected participant. Brian Kelleher, a promising bantamweight contender, has withdrawn from his scheduled fight against Journey Newson.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 BREAKING



Brian Kelleher is out of his fight against Journey Newson this Saturday at BREAKINGBrian Kelleher is out of his fight against Journey Newson this Saturday at #UFCVegas72 . Marcus McGhee steps in on short notice to fight Journey Newson. Fight gonna be at a 140lbs catchweight. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨Brian Kelleher is out of his fight against Journey Newson this Saturday at #UFCVegas72. Marcus McGhee steps in on short notice to fight Journey Newson. Fight gonna be at a 140lbs catchweight. https://t.co/b15QDYEbBx

However, amidst this unfortunate turn of events, Marcus McGhee has emerged as a beacon of hope for fans. The talented fighter has bravely stepped up to the challenge on short notice. In a testament to his skill and agility, 'The Maniac' has agreed to face Newson in a grueling 140-pound catchweight bout.

In a recent Twitter update, Brian Kelleher shared his feelings of disappointment and remorse regarding his withdrawal from the scheduled bout against Journey Newson at the UFC Vegas 72 Fight Night event. Kelleher's statement marks his first public response to the news of the fight's cancelation.

According to 'Boom', the UFC was responsible for advising him to withdraw from the fight, citing undisclosed reasons for their decision.

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 I was down and out. record of 10-7 just another pro fighter. Got a full time job was dating a girl who doubted it all. I told myself no more selling myself short. No more losing if I wanna make my dream happen To be in the ufc. I won 7 straight all prospects now look. #believe I was down and out. record of 10-7 just another pro fighter. Got a full time job was dating a girl who doubted it all. I told myself no more selling myself short. No more losing if I wanna make my dream happen To be in the ufc. I won 7 straight all prospects now look. #believe

Poll : 0 votes