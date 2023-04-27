UFC Vegas 72: How many USADA sample counts do main eventers Song Yadong and Ricky Simon have?

The upcoming UFC Vegas 72 event promises to be a thrilling spectacle as two of the sport's most promising bantamweights, Song Yadong and Ricky Simon, prepare to face off in a high stakes main event bout. The event is scheduled to take place at the state-of-the-art UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday.
As both fighters gear up for the showdown at UFC Vegas 72, the latest USADA sample count data has been released, shedding light on their respective testing histories.
'Kung Fu Kid,' with 19 wins and seven losses under his belt, has been tested a total of 46 times, with 30 of those samples officially listed. Meanwhile, Simon, boasting an impressive record of 20 wins and only three losses, has also been tested 46 times, with 31 samples officially listed.
As we take a closer look at the sample count breakdown, we can see that both fighters have been subject to regular testing in recent years. Yadong's testing history shows that he has been tested consistently since 2018, with a total of 11 samples taken in 2020 alone. Simon, on the other hand, has been tested more frequently in the current year, with three samples taken so far in 2023, apart from 10 in 2022.
Marcus McGhee replaces Brian Kelleher in the UFC Vegas 72 fight against Journey Newson
The MMA community was disappointed to learn that the much-anticipated UFC Vegas 72 Fight Night event at the UFC Apex center in Las Vegas on April 29th will be missing an expected participant. Brian Kelleher, a promising bantamweight contender, has withdrawn from his scheduled fight against Journey Newson.
However, amidst this unfortunate turn of events, Marcus McGhee has emerged as a beacon of hope for fans. The talented fighter has bravely stepped up to the challenge on short notice. In a testament to his skill and agility, 'The Maniac' has agreed to face Newson in a grueling 140-pound catchweight bout.
In a recent Twitter update, Brian Kelleher shared his feelings of disappointment and remorse regarding his withdrawal from the scheduled bout against Journey Newson at the UFC Vegas 72 Fight Night event. Kelleher's statement marks his first public response to the news of the fight's cancelation.
According to 'Boom', the UFC was responsible for advising him to withdraw from the fight, citing undisclosed reasons for their decision.