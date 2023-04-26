Who is Marcus McGhee? Fighter steps in on short notice to replace Brian Kelleher at UFC Vegas 72

The UFC Vegas 72 lineup has received a last-minute update as Marcus McGhee has stepped up to replace Brian Kelleher and will face off against Journey Newson in a 140-pound catchweight bout on Saturday.

The event is set to take place at the renowned UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas and will feature a headline bout between bantamweight fighters Song Yadong and Ricky Simon.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting With Brian Kelleher out, Marcus McGhee will face Journey Newson at UFC Vegas 72 mmafighting.com/2023/4/26/2369… With Brian Kelleher out, Marcus McGhee will face Journey Newson at UFC Vegas 72 mmafighting.com/2023/4/26/2369… https://t.co/UZxM2WPWja

Marcus McGhee will make his debut in the UFC with an impressive 6-1 professional record, having showcased his skills in a couple of fights under the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) banner.

The Arizona native, nicknamed 'The Maniac,' last competed in January 2023 when he secured a third-round TKO victory over Luciano Ramos at LFA 149. McGhee has an impressive record with all six of his victories coming by way of knockout or technical knockout, indicating his formidable striking ability and knockout power.

With such an impressive record, fans are eagerly anticipating his debut in the UFC, wondering if he can maintain his winning streak and make a name for himself in the sport.

When Marcus McGhee annihilated Adam Sellers with powerful knee attacks

In a spectacular showdown at Cajuns vs. Cowboys 3, Marcus McGhee showcased his explosive striking prowess by flooring Adam Sellers with a devastating knee strike back in 2022.

The bantamweights were pitted against each other on the main card of the event, which was held in Dallas, Texas. With McGhee looking to bounce back from a loss and Sellers aiming to avoid a third consecutive defeat, both fighters were eager to come out on top.

As the second round of the bout was winding down, 'Tha Maniac' displayed his attacking prowess by charging towards Adam Sellers and barraging him with a flurry of head kicks and strikes, forcing Sellers to retreat towards the cage. However, just when Sellers thought he had evaded the next incoming blow, McGhee caught him off-guard by skillfully transitioning into a knee strike aimed right at his opponent's face. The knee impact was so forceful that it left Sellers dazed and crumpled on the mat.

Check out the entire sequence of events below:

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin The MMA Lab’s Marcus McGhee got back into the win column tonight when he knocked out Adam Sellers The MMA Lab’s Marcus McGhee got back into the win column tonight when he knocked out Adam Sellers https://t.co/oTKXSaMFjT

Poll : 0 votes